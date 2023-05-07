Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $413,550.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

