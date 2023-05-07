Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 82,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.