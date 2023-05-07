Barclays Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $52.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of WERN opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after buying an additional 112,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after acquiring an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

