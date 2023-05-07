Benchmark Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that VSE will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VSE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.