Raymond James Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $225.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $210.88 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

