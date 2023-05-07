Piper Sandler Cuts Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target to $1.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Minerva Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Transactions at Minerva Surgical
In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 24,437,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,410.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
