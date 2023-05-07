Piper Sandler Cuts Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Price Target to $1.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 24,437,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,410.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

