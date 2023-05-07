Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

