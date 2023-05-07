Financial Review: HilleVax (HLVX) vs. Its Rivals

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HilleVax to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of HilleVax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,491.15% -145.60% -41.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -1.08 HilleVax Competitors $702.07 million $87.47 million -2.77

This table compares HilleVax and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HilleVax’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1037 4099 11178 172 2.64

HilleVax currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.08%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

HilleVax beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

