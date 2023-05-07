General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Mark Malcolm Purchases 4,700 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $211.92 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.30.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.