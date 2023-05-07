General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Mark Malcolm Purchases 4,700 Shares

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Rating) Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $211.92 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

