TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Performance

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TRxADE HEALTH

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

(Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.