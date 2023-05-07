Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells $988,460.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

