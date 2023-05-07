Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Sells $1,012,980.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $327.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.