Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $1,206,401.72 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

