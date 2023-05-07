Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,557,588.75 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08.

On Tuesday, April 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,982,878.20.

On Tuesday, April 4th, John Bicket sold 83,894 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,653,550.74.

On Tuesday, March 28th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,616,280.50.

On Tuesday, March 21st, John Bicket sold 89,852 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,652,378.28.

On Monday, March 13th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,754,431.85.

On Tuesday, February 28th, John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 96.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 267.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

