Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,294,920.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UTHR stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,567.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 161,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

