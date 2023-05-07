MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group restated their reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

