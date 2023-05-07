Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Reiterates Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
EW stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
