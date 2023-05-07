Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Reiterates Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.