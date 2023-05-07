Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Earns Maintains Rating from 58.com

58.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.