Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.