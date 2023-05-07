Glaukos’ (GKOS) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Glaukos by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Glaukos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Glaukos by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.