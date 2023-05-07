Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,125 ($26.55) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,350 ($29.36) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.23) to GBX 2,545 ($31.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.