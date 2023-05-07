Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Canfor has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

