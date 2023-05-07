Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target Raised to GBX 140

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 144 ($1.80) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Centamin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Centamin has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

