Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,067 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
