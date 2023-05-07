Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,067 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

