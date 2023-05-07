Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BDRFY stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0966 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

