ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

About ATI Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

