Avantax (AVTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avantax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avantax stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $953.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

