Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BGAOY. HSBC raised Proximus from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised Proximus from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Proximus from €12.50 ($13.74) to €11.00 ($12.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

Proximus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Proximus Increases Dividend

About Proximus

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.53%. Proximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

