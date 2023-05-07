Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arko Stock Up 1.0 %
Arko stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Arko from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arko by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Arko by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arko by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.
About Arko
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
