Analyzing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and Lithia Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.04 -$870.63 million N/A N/A Lithia Motors $28.46 billion 0.21 $1.25 billion $40.82 5.30

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lithia Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cazoo Group and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Lithia Motors 1 3 4 0 2.38

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.85, indicating a potential upside of 1,346.20%. Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $300.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 3.99% 22.34% 7.77%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Cazoo Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment consists of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

