Contrasting Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freightos and West Japan Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Freightos alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.09 million 1.66 -$3.00 million N/A N/A West Japan Railway $10.33 billion N/A $655.28 million $2.73 16.12

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% West Japan Railway 6.44% 8.01% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Freightos and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freightos and West Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 West Japan Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freightos currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 321.69%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than West Japan Railway.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Freightos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

(Get Rating)

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About West Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Co. engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops. The Real Estate segment sells and leases properties, and manages shopping centers. The Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising, and construction services. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.