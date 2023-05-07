Reviewing Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40% Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35%

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OmniAb and Data Knights Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 7.06 -$22.33 million N/A N/A Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 $0.03 358.00

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OmniAb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OmniAb and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.01%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats OmniAb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

