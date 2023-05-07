Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Critical Review

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.74) -0.54 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 651.07 -$23.79 million ($0.38) -1.61

Analyst Ratings

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protara Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 646.75%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -26.94% -25.00% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -50.38% -43.09%

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

