Head to Head Review: Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Competitors

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 104 172 492 23 2.55

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 516.48%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 57.92%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.36 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -21.80

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.34, meaning that their average share price is 2,434% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -341.93% -25.91% -16.20%

Summary

Local Bounti beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

