Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $49,999,994.30 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

