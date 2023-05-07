PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $2,505,000.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,694,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

