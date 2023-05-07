Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Sells $2,394,900.05 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after acquiring an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

