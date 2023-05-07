Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells $3,718,687.50 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.