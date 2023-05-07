Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Sells $4,040,996.79 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

