Critical Analysis: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NewtekOne and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

NewtekOne currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.80%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

This table compares NewtekOne and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 37.47% 13.29% 5.13% Solera National Bancorp 40.91% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $105.17 million 2.81 $32.31 million $1.34 8.64 Solera National Bancorp $40.88 million 1.10 $18.17 million $4.52 2.32

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NewtekOne beats Solera National Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

