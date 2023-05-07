TaskUs (TASK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Price Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TASK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TaskUs by 395.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.