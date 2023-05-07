Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
OCUL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 315,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 307,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
About Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
