Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 315,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 307,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.