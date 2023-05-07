Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $18.96 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,892.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock valued at $598,715,177. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after buying an additional 1,302,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

