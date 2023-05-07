Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $326,543.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

