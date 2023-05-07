TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TrueCar news, Director Brendan L. Harrington bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading

