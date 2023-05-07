Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

