Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $53.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,217,000 after acquiring an additional 185,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $114,477,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

