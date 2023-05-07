Head-To-Head Contrast: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) & Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pathward Financial and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 20.19% 20.80% 2.08% KeyCorp 19.09% 15.63% 0.94%

Risk and Volatility

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 KeyCorp 2 7 6 0 2.27

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pathward Financial and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $16.55, indicating a potential upside of 68.40%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Pathward Financial pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Pathward Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathward Financial and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $606.00 million 2.03 $156.39 million $4.54 9.84 KeyCorp $7.05 billion 1.29 $1.92 billion $1.77 5.55

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathward Financial. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats KeyCorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes the Crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank segments. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.