KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Head to Head Analysis

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. -14.70% 5.71% 1.12% East Resources Acquisition N/A -14.23% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and East Resources Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 8 0 2.80 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

53.9% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and East Resources Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $5.72 billion 7.75 -$841.13 million ($1.36) -37.87 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

East Resources Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KKR & Co. Inc..

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats East Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments. The Asset Management segment includes investment management and other services to funds, vehicles, collateral loan obligations, managed accounts and portfolio companies, and transaction-specific income from capital markets transactions. The Insurance segment offers retirement and life insurance services which provide a suite of protection, legacy and savings products to customers and reinsurance solutions to clients across individual and institutional markets. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

