Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of OSCR opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. Company insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

